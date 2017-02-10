Teen 'Pottery Slam!' returns to Asheboro library
Get hands-on experience throwing pots and spinning clay creations in the sixth annual TeenZone "Pottery Slam!" from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro. All teens are invited to join local potters Joseph Sand and Dawn Tagawa, who will provide guidance as participants get to work.
