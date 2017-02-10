Technimark celebrates expansions in North America, Europe, Asia
Technimark LLC has added space in Europe and Asia, installed a Class 100,000 clean room in Ciudad Jurez, Mexico, and boosted its presence in Asheboro, N.C. "We doubled space in Suzhou, China, and Aachen, Germany," John Ragari, vice president of sales, said in an interview at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim. The Asheboro improvements include the spiffy 30,000-square-foot Donald F. Wellington Innovation Center named for the company founder and adjacent to Technimark headquarters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC