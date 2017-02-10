Technimark celebrates expansions in N...

Technimark celebrates expansions in North America, Europe, Asia

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Plastics News

Technimark LLC has added space in Europe and Asia, installed a Class 100,000 clean room in Ciudad Jurez, Mexico, and boosted its presence in Asheboro, N.C. "We doubled space in Suzhou, China, and Aachen, Germany," John Ragari, vice president of sales, said in an interview at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim. The Asheboro improvements include the spiffy 30,000-square-foot Donald F. Wellington Innovation Center named for the company founder and adjacent to Technimark headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ramseur Music Thread Feb 4 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan 28 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan 26 Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne Jan 25 joe 1
hot girl nice azz Jan 25 joe 3
I still love you (Jul '15) Jan 25 Homer 2
anyone know this girl Jan 20 joe 9
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC