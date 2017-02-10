Technimark celebrates expansions in North America, Europe, Asia

Technimark LLC has added space in Europe and Asia, installed a Class 100,000 clean room in Ciudad Jurez, Mexico, and boosted its presence in Asheboro, N.C. "We doubled space in Suzhou, China, and Aachen, Germany," John Ragari, vice president of sales, said in an interview at the UBM Advanced Manufacturing expo in Anaheim. The Asheboro improvements include the spiffy 30,000-square-foot Donald F. Wellington Innovation Center named for the company founder and adjacent to Technimark headquarters.

