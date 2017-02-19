Superior Court Results, 2-19-17

* Dina Yvonne Seay, 33, 6943 Old N.C. 13, Asheboro, guilty of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, fined $712.50 in court costs, sentenced to 36 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served. * Paul Russell Berry, 34, 4862 Old U.S. 220 S., Asheboro, guilty of driving with license revoked, fined $732.50 in court costs, sentenced to 14 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served.

