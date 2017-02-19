Superior Court Results, 2-19-17
* Dina Yvonne Seay, 33, 6943 Old N.C. 13, Asheboro, guilty of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, fined $712.50 in court costs, sentenced to 36 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served. * Paul Russell Berry, 34, 4862 Old U.S. 220 S., Asheboro, guilty of driving with license revoked, fined $732.50 in court costs, sentenced to 14 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC