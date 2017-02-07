RSVP announces cast for 'The Service ...

RSVP announces cast for 'The Service at Rocky Bluff'

Wednesday Feb 1

Performances will take place at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, on Friday-Sunday, Feb. 24-26, and Friday-Sunday, March 3-5. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees begin at 2:30 p.m. The cast is composed of David Kolb of Thomasville, Theresa Thomas of Robbins, JB Griffith III of Liberty and Alisa Smith McNeill, Shannon Lowe and Philip Shore of Asheboro.

