Pugh Lubricants partners with New York investment firm

Asheboro-based Pugh Libricants has partnered with Tenex Capital Management in an agreement that will allow Pugh to grow while continuing to be family managed. Under the arrangement, the company will continue to be managed by the third and fourth generations of company founder John Q. Pugh Jr. Mike Pugh was named president of Pugh Lubricants and Ronald Pugh was appointed to its board as a result of the new structure under Tenex.

