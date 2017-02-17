Partners have grand vision for saving 1920s-era hosiery mill Updated at
It sounds odd to suggest that there is a 50,000-square-foot building hiding in plain sight in downtown Asheboro, but it's true. Someone looking for the place might drive up and down Church Street all day and never find it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC