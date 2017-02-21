Pancake Day tickets going like hot cakes Updated at

The 69th Annual Asheboro Kiwanis Pancake Day will be held on Tuesday, March 21, at the newly renovated N.C. National Guard Armory, 1430 S. Fayetteville St., in Asheboro. Traditionally held each March, last year's Pancake Day was held in October due to construction at the armory in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.