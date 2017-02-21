Mr. President: Put yourself in my parentsa shoes
On Thursday, Feb. 16, people across the nation participated in "Day Without Immigrants" to protest against U.S. immigration policy. Many skipped work or school to support the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC