Montgomery commissioner meetings now online
Beginning with the March meeting, the meetings will be recorded and will be posted on the county website, www.montgomerycountync.com, for citizens to watch their commissioners at work. County Manager Matthew Woodard made the announcement at the regular meeting on Feb. 21 and called attention to the two wide-screen TV sets that have been installed in the commissioners meeting room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC