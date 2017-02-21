Man dies from injuries in head-on collision on N.C. 42
A Seagrove man died from injuries in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle on N.C. 42 south of Asheboro Wednesday. Vernon Hansel Brown, 74, was traveling on N.C. 42 in a 2002 Mitsubishi at about 11:45 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 2015 Chevrolet Colorado head-on, said Master Trooper Christopher Knox of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
