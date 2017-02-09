Irish folk singer to perform at Four Saints
If you love Irish music and want to impress your sweetheart this weekend, mark your calendars for a real treat as Irish-American folk singer Jim Sharkey performs live at Four Saints Brewing Company on Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sharkey, was born in the United States but grew up in County Roscommon, Ireland, where his parents were originally from. He came to the United States in 1982 when he joined the U.S. Navy in London, England.
