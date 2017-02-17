Historic building in Asheboro home to Core Supply Updated at
Tucked away on a side street with an impressive view of downtown Asheboro stands a manufacturing plant with a far-reaching history. It was built in 1920 and has housed an array of textile manufacturing businesses during its lifespan, beginning with Stedman Manufacturing Company, founded by local entrepreneurs Sulon Stedman and his father, E.D. Stedman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC