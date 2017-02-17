GOP Convention set for March 16
The 2017 Randolph County Republican Party Convention will be held at the 1909 Historic Courthouse, 145C Worth St., Asheboro, on Thursday, March 16. All citizens of Randolph County, who are registered Republicans as of Jan. 31, 2017, or are members of the Republican Party, have the right to participate in the convention. They are invited and encouraged to attend.
