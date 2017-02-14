Get the buzz on beekeeping

Learn about the importance of bees to your backyard garden and how to cultivate them in "Basics of Beekeeping" at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Carol Kivett of the Randolph County Beekeeper Association will talk about how the insects make your garden bloom, take a look at supplies you need to host a hive and answer questions about beekeeping.

