Food Lion remodels stores across Triad Updated at
All three Asheboro stores, plus five in High Point, five in Lexington, three in Thomasville and the Liberty, Randleman and Troy stores are among the 93 "Greater Greensboro" Food Lion locations that are in the process of being revamped in 2017. Meg Ham, president of the grocery chain, announced the projects as a means to make shopping easier and more affordable for its customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC