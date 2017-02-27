Food Lion remodels stores across Triad Updated at

All three Asheboro stores, plus five in High Point, five in Lexington, three in Thomasville and the Liberty, Randleman and Troy stores are among the 93 "Greater Greensboro" Food Lion locations that are in the process of being revamped in 2017. Meg Ham, president of the grocery chain, announced the projects as a means to make shopping easier and more affordable for its customers.

