Eagle project restores historic building

Eagle project restores historic building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The 17-year-old junior at Asheboro High School restored the 1860s-era Marmaduke Swaim Robins Law Office. Not only did his work earn him his Eagle Scout badge, but he won the Robert McGlohon Award for the Most Outstanding Scout in the Uwharrie District, which covers Boy Scout troops in several counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16) Thu Matlock fan 3
anyone know this girl Feb 14 Dez Nutz 10
Ramseur Music Thread Feb 4 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan 28 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan 26 Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne Jan 25 joe 1
hot girl nice azz Jan 25 joe 3
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,121,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC