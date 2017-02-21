Eagle project restores historic building
The 17-year-old junior at Asheboro High School restored the 1860s-era Marmaduke Swaim Robins Law Office. Not only did his work earn him his Eagle Scout badge, but he won the Robert McGlohon Award for the Most Outstanding Scout in the Uwharrie District, which covers Boy Scout troops in several counties.
