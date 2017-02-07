'Democracy for Sale' free screening Tuesday
"Democracy for Sale," from the Epix documentary series "America Divided," will be shown at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium at Randolph Community College, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. The film features North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis as he uncovers the role money plays in North Carolina politics.
