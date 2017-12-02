Court Results, 2-12-17

Court Results, 2-12-17

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

* Juan Carlos Cabrera, 25, 427 Chestnut St., Asheboro, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $300, $595 in court costs, sentenced to 12 months suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 18 months supervised probation, sentenced to 7 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail to be served immediately, surrender license and do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, credit given for Substance Abuse Assessment, comply with treatment, may leave county for legitimate work purposes and provide proof to probation officer. Probation transferred to Davie County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ramseur Music Thread Feb 4 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan 28 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan 26 Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne Jan 25 joe 1
hot girl nice azz Jan 25 joe 3
I still love you (Jul '15) Jan 25 Homer 2
anyone know this girl Jan 20 joe 9
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC