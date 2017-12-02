Court Results, 2-12-17

* Juan Carlos Cabrera, 25, 427 Chestnut St., Asheboro, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $300, $595 in court costs, sentenced to 12 months suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 18 months supervised probation, sentenced to 7 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail to be served immediately, surrender license and do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, credit given for Substance Abuse Assessment, comply with treatment, may leave county for legitimate work purposes and provide proof to probation officer. Probation transferred to Davie County.

