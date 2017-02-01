Barbara Burlingame art exhibition at Arts Guild in February

A solo exhibition featuring Barbara Burlingame in the Sara Smith Self Gallery, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, will be available to the public through the month of February. The opening reception is Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lunch and Learn will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from noon-1 p.m. Barbara Burlingame has been creating colorful, whimsical art and selling her work in over 37 galleries in the United States and internationally since the early '80s.

