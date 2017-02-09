Bald eagle found shot to death on Cha...

Bald eagle found shot to death on Chatham County road

Tuesday Feb 7

A North Carolina wildlife officer says a bald eagle has been found shot to death alongside a road in Chatham County. Officer Claude Smith of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says a state trooper patrolling Monday morning found the bird in a ditch.

