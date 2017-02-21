Bag sale to benefit Newspapers in Education
The sale will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m.-noon, at 105Worth Event Centre on Worth Street in downtown Asheboro. The Courier-Tribune, along with J Brewer & Co., Maurice's, Switch-It-Up and Something Different, is stocking up with donations of new or like-new handbags, wallets, backpacks, beach and gym bags, and totes for the sale.
