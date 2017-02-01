Author to share Strieby history Updated at
The unique history and impact of an African-American community in southwestern Randolph County is the focus of historian Margo Lee Williams' new book, "From Hill Town to Strieby: Education and the American Missionary Association in the 'Back Country' of Randolph County, North Carolina." Williams will talk about the history and people of Strieby and sign copies of her award-winning book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC