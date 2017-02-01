Author to share Strieby history Updated at

The unique history and impact of an African-American community in southwestern Randolph County is the focus of historian Margo Lee Williams' new book, "From Hill Town to Strieby: Education and the American Missionary Association in the 'Back Country' of Randolph County, North Carolina." Williams will talk about the history and people of Strieby and sign copies of her award-winning book at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.