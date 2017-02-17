Author Talk dishes up food (and tea) Updated at
The Asheboro Public Library will host its first Author Talk event of 2017 on Thursday, March 16, beginning at 6 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, the talk will feature area authors Glenda Cook and Mary Murkin, and food columnist Richard Garkalns.
