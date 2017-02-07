Asheboro woman dies in house fire

A 59-year-old woman died in a fire at her home just south of the city limits Sunday morning. Firefighters who responded to the fire call at 4:53 a.m found the body of Diane Luther King of 1610 Southmont Drive just inside the front door, said Chief Jerry Dickinson of the Ulah Volunteer Fire Department.

