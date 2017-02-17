Asheboro officer initiates 'high-risk' traffic stop Updated at

Asheboro officer initiates 'high-risk...

Asheboro officer initiates 'high-risk' traffic stop

Courier-Tribune

Officers faced a few tense minutes Monday during a "high-risk" traffic stop on Main Street when a passenger initially refused commands to get out of a car and appeared to be reaching around inside the vehicle. The man got out of the car a few minutes later but still would not do what he was asked to do - and as the driver had already done: Put his hands in the air and walk backward to officers who had taken cover behind their vehicles.

