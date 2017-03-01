Asheboro City Schools shows off stude...

Asheboro City Schools shows off student art downtown

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The annual Youth Art Month exhibit is March 8-27 at the Randolph Arts Guild Moring Arts Center, 123 Sunset Ave., in downtown Asheboro. Families and the community are invited to enjoy artwork created by talented students from each school in Asheboro City Schools.

