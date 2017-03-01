Asheboro City Schools shows off student art downtown
The annual Youth Art Month exhibit is March 8-27 at the Randolph Arts Guild Moring Arts Center, 123 Sunset Ave., in downtown Asheboro. Families and the community are invited to enjoy artwork created by talented students from each school in Asheboro City Schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC