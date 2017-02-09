Annual reports fill Asheboro City Cou...

Annual reports fill Asheboro City Council agenda

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Annual reports fill the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. Topping the list of reports will be a year-end audit report for fiscal year 2015-16. Also presenting annual reports will be Bonnie Renfro, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.; Randy Purvis, the city's chief building inspector; and Ed Brown, the code enforcement officer.

Asheboro, NC

