Annual reports fill Asheboro City Council agenda
Annual reports fill the agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. Topping the list of reports will be a year-end audit report for fiscal year 2015-16. Also presenting annual reports will be Bonnie Renfro, president of the Randolph County Economic Development Corp.; Randy Purvis, the city's chief building inspector; and Ed Brown, the code enforcement officer.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
