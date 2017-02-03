Allen Tate presents schools with $2,000 Updated at
Branch leader Janet Parris-Gray and agents from the Allen Tate Asheboro office presented a $2,000 check to area school leaders on Jan. 30. This contribution was part of monies raised at the 2016 Allen Tate FUNday, an annual event to benefit public education in local Allen Tate communities. Pictured from left are Tyler Strider, Lindsey Strider, Bonnie Jackson, Lisa Chavez, Mark Vuncannon, Asheboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Worrell, Andy Garner, Janet Parris-Gray, Sarah Boroughs, Randolph County School System Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey, Kelly Cassell, Mike Dennis, Judy Routh Hayes, Nancy Pendleton and Celia Russell.
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Sat
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan 28
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan 26
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan 25
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan 25
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Jan 25
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
