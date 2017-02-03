Allen Tate presents schools with $2,000 Updated at

Branch leader Janet Parris-Gray and agents from the Allen Tate Asheboro office presented a $2,000 check to area school leaders on Jan. 30. This contribution was part of monies raised at the 2016 Allen Tate FUNday, an annual event to benefit public education in local Allen Tate communities. Pictured from left are Tyler Strider, Lindsey Strider, Bonnie Jackson, Lisa Chavez, Mark Vuncannon, Asheboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Worrell, Andy Garner, Janet Parris-Gray, Sarah Boroughs, Randolph County School System Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey, Kelly Cassell, Mike Dennis, Judy Routh Hayes, Nancy Pendleton and Celia Russell.

