AHS grad named UNCW Homecoming Queen
Rebekah Bell of Asheboro was crowned the 2017 Homecoming Queen for the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Feb. 4. She is the daughter of Clark and Diane Bell of Asheboro. The 21-year-old is a senior majoring in Business Administration, with a concentration in Human Resources Management and Operations Management, with a minor in Spanish.
