Would-be artist, this new RCC course ...

Would-be artist, this new RCC course is for you

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Courier-Tribune

The course will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 31-March 23, in Room 117 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro campus. In this course, students will discover drawing materials, elements of design, basic forms, simple cartoon forms/characters, naturalistic drawing and cartooning, imaginary creature drawing, caricaturing people and animals, the "gag" cartoon, the basics of superheroes and villains, and sequential art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know this girl Jan 15 Pedro 8
looking for a pain doc Jan 14 in look 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07) Jan 5 Barnes1210 111
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Jan 4 Girl from FCA 200... 30
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,347 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC