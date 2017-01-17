Would-be artist, this new RCC course is for you

The course will meet from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 31-March 23, in Room 117 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro campus. In this course, students will discover drawing materials, elements of design, basic forms, simple cartoon forms/characters, naturalistic drawing and cartooning, imaginary creature drawing, caricaturing people and animals, the "gag" cartoon, the basics of superheroes and villains, and sequential art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.