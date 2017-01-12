Vintage en Vogue Updated at

One of the most exciting fashion shows and fund-raisers around is taking place in Asheboro, as the Randolph Hospital Community Health Foundation celebrates the fifth anniversary of Vintage en Vogue. Twenty-two of Randolph County's most fashionable residents will hit the runway at Klaussner Home Furnishings on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-8 p.m. "We have been overwhelmed with the response over the past five years from our community for Vintage en Vogue," Foundation President April Thornton said.

