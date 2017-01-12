Vintage en Vogue Updated at
One of the most exciting fashion shows and fund-raisers around is taking place in Asheboro, as the Randolph Hospital Community Health Foundation celebrates the fifth anniversary of Vintage en Vogue. Twenty-two of Randolph County's most fashionable residents will hit the runway at Klaussner Home Furnishings on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-8 p.m. "We have been overwhelmed with the response over the past five years from our community for Vintage en Vogue," Foundation President April Thornton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC