Video gaming investigation continues Updated at

N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents continue to investigate two businesses in Randolph County after confiscating about 100 illegal video gaming machines on Wednesday. The businesses, Franklinville Business Center, 5554 U.S. 64, Ramseur, and B & D Business Center, 1215 Shana Lane, Asheboro, are accused of operating slot machines and illegal server-based gaming machines illegally by allegedly paying out cash winnings to patrons who were placing bets on the machines and winning money.

