United Way announces officers, members Updated at

The United Way of Randolph County Board of Directors welcomed new board members and elected officers for 2017 during a meeting Thursday at the United Way office. New officers are Elbert Lassiter, president; Mark Hensley, treasurer; Cat Berry, governance; Lynn LaPrade, secretary; and Anita Alexander and Randy Batten, CIC chairs.
