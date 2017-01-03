Two sought in double homicide Updated at

Sunday Jan 1

Asheboro Police are looking for two men wanted in connection with a double homicide that occurred early New Year's Day. On Sunday, at approximately 2 a.m. officers with the Asheboro Police Department responded to 1211 Shana Lane in reference to a shooting.

