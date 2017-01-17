Traffic accident kills Staley man

According to Trooper S.D. Vaughn of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Allen Jordan Autrey, 22, of Staley, was driving a 1998 Isuzu Rodeo and heading east on Old Liberty Road near Ramseur Julian Road at approximately 9 a.m. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Vaughn said, when it rounded a curve, ran off the right side of the road, came back and crossed the centerline, ran off the road again to the right before returning onto the road and overturning. There were three passengers in the vehicle along with Autrey, only one of whom was wearing a seat belt, Vaughn said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.