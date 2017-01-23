Technimark opens Innovation Center in Asheboro
Technimark is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of high-value injection-molded packaging and components serving the consumer packaging, healthcare and industrial markets, The nearly 30,000-square-foot center includes a complete production lab to perform prototype manufacturing of new products along with customer offices and meeting rooms, a board room and other workspaces. The state-of-the art facility is named for Technimark founder Donald F. Wellington who in 1983 started the company, which has grown into one of the world's largest independent injection molders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC