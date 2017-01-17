Take your child to library

Join in an international event and celebrate "Take Your Child to the Library Day" , an open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, showcasing the library's children's services and ongoing activities for kids. Special guest will be Pete the Cat, who will pose for pictures .

