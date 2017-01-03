Sugar Daddy's ribbon cutting Updated at

Sugar Daddy's Bakery and Deli LLC, 177-G N.C. 42 N., celebrated the opening of its business with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 6. Attending the event were, from left, Asheboro City Councilman Charles Swiers, Asheboro Mayor David Smith, Owner and Chef Jason Breland, Aasheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce Incoming Chair Al LaPrade, and Asheboro City Councilmen Walker Moffitt and Eddie Burks. Sugar Daddy's Bakery and Deli LLC offers a variety of baked goods and desserts, fresh soups, burgers, sandwiches and subs.

