Sugar Daddy's ribbon cutting Updated at
Sugar Daddy's Bakery and Deli LLC, 177-G N.C. 42 N., celebrated the opening of its business with a ribbon cutting on Jan. 6. Attending the event were, from left, Asheboro City Councilman Charles Swiers, Asheboro Mayor David Smith, Owner and Chef Jason Breland, Aasheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce Incoming Chair Al LaPrade, and Asheboro City Councilmen Walker Moffitt and Eddie Burks. Sugar Daddy's Bakery and Deli LLC offers a variety of baked goods and desserts, fresh soups, burgers, sandwiches and subs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Sat
|cateau
|67
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Jan 5
|Barnes1210
|111
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Jan 5
|kay
|17
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Jan 4
|Girl from FCA 200...
|30
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 4
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC