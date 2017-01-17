Spring in her winter walk

Spring in her winter walk

1 hr ago

Betsy Moody of Randleman enjoys the weather and a brisk walk at the Randolph-Asheboro YMCA's half-mile Community Walking Path Thursday. She tries to get out for excercise 3-4 times a week, and the spring-like weather of late is certainly making it easier to reach that goal.

