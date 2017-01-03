Southern loop takes shape Updated at
Work on the southern bypass around Asheboro is becoming more visible to the public as crews clear land and prepare interchanges. Cary Fine, senior assistant resident engineer at the local N.C. Department of Transportation office, said workers have cleared 300,000 cubic yards of earth since August and put in 3,000 cubic yards of concrete for bridges and culverts.
