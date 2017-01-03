SALT meeting features sheriff

The SALT Council will have a program, "Meet & Greet the Sheriff," at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult REC, 347 W. Salisbury St., Asheboro, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. Sheriff Robert A. Graves will share his vision for Randolph County and the sheriff's office. Since taking office, Graves has worked to engage the community in conversations about making the county better and safer.

