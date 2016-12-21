RCC magazine features college highlights Posted at

The Randolph Community College and RCC Foundation Fall 2016 magazine and Report to the Community has been published and is available for anyone interested in news about the college community. The issue includes a front cover feature story about the new Cosmetology Center; and stories about RCC Welding students working on a project with the N.C. Zoo; Associate Degree Nursing students volunteering at Victory Junction Gang Camp; three members of a local family who are enrolled in classes on RCC's Asheboro campus; and profiles on RCC's new career coaches and success coaches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.