Randolph students to compete in spelling bee Updated at

Twenty-four Randolph County School students will compete for a chance to spell their way to Washington, D.C., in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition will begin with the Randolph County School System's 2017 Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

