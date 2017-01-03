Randolph Room adjusts hours
The Randolph Room, local history and genealogy department of the Randolph County Public Library located at the Asheboro library, will be open Monday and Tuesday evenings effective Jan. 3. The change enables the room to be available on nights when the library is busiest. The new schedule also extends hours to 6 p.m. on weekdays when the room is not open at night.
