Randolph RCP meets Feb. 8
Randolph County Retired School Personnel will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at CJ's Olde Towne Restaurant, 239 White Oak St., Asheboro. For the winter service project, bring one or more canned goods to donate to the local Christians United Outreach Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|23 hr
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Wed
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Wed
|joe
|3
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Homer
|2
|anyone know this girl
|Jan 20
|joe
|9
|looking for a pain doc
|Jan 14
|in look
|1
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Jan 7
|cateau
|67
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC