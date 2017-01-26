Randolph RCP meets Feb. 8

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Courier-Tribune

Randolph County Retired School Personnel will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at CJ's Olde Towne Restaurant, 239 White Oak St., Asheboro. For the winter service project, bring one or more canned goods to donate to the local Christians United Outreach Center.

