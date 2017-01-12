Police: Snow hindered search for woman later found dead

Several days after an Alamance County woman was reported missing, investigators from the Burlington Police Department searched the property where her body would be found, though to no avail. In response to readers' concerns about why police hadn't previously located 65-year-old Cheryl Blanchard Flowe's body on the grounds of the Village at Brookwood, a retirement community where she was last seen Jan. 4, police told the Times-News that officers had searched the area multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.