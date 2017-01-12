Police: Snow hindered search for woma...

Police: Snow hindered search for woman later found dead

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

Several days after an Alamance County woman was reported missing, investigators from the Burlington Police Department searched the property where her body would be found, though to no avail. In response to readers' concerns about why police hadn't previously located 65-year-old Cheryl Blanchard Flowe's body on the grounds of the Village at Brookwood, a retirement community where she was last seen Jan. 4, police told the Times-News that officers had searched the area multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07) Jan 5 Barnes1210 111
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Jan 4 Girl from FCA 200... 30
anyone know this girl Jan 4 My Tats 6
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09) Dec 29 My Tats 6
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC