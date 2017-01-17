Players present 'Phantom of the Opera' Updated at
The Asheboro High School Park Street Players will present Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" at the Asheboro High School Performing Arts Center, 1221 S. Park St., Asheboro, on Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance through the AHS website or at the Performing Arts Center box office on the night of the show. This lavish, fully staged production will star Alec Schoenberger as The Phantom and Natalie Garcia as Christine.
