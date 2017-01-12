Pete Marley wants help save young men...

Pete Marley wants help save young men from prison, death Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On New Year's Day, Pete Marley had a flashback to Christmas Eve six years ago, a nightmare in his life, the day his son PJ was shot to death in east Asheboro. The trigger for that terrible memory was the news that brothers Tony and Quanta McRae had been gunned down at a party on Shana Lane in Asheboro to ring in the new year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for a pain doc 9 hr in look 1
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Jan 7 cateau 67
Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07) Jan 5 Barnes1210 111
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Jan 5 kay 17
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Jan 4 Girl from FCA 200... 30
anyone know this girl Jan 4 My Tats 6
hot girl nice azz Dec 29 joe 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,586 • Total comments across all topics: 277,911,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC