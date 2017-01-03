Overflow occurs from manhole in Asheboro
The City of Asheboro experienced a wastewater overflow on Monday when approximately 2,200 gallons spilled over from a manhole at 6470 Abner Road. The overflow was due to "grease."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know this girl
|1 hr
|My Tats
|6
|hot girl nice azz
|Dec 29
|joe
|1
|Review: Jerry Hunt Auto Sales (Feb '09)
|Dec 29
|My Tats
|6
|Tavern chairs made by Boling Chair Company (Jan '07)
|Dec 4
|hardeerg
|110
|sex pics (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Abcd
|3
|Sanctuary City No More (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Proud American
|2
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Oct '16
|anonymous
|29
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC