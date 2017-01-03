New Republican Women leaders sworn in Updated at

New Republican Women leaders sworn in...

New Republican Women leaders sworn in

Newly elected officers include: Sarah Lanier, president; Diana Brown, vice president; Jenna Richmond, secretary; and Pat McNeill, treasurer. Outgoing Vice President Bobbi McDowell presented a plaque to past President Dula in appreciation of Dula's many years of service to Randolph County Republican Women.

